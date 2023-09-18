IPS officer Gaurav Singh appointed SP in CBI

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Gaurav Singh has been inducted as Superintendent of Police in the CBI.

A 2012-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Singh has been inducted into the federal agency for five years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

In another order, it said that the deputation tenure of Manoj Verma has been extended by one year in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Verma, the second-in-command in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is currently working as an SP in the CBI.

His tenure has been extended from August 28, 2023 to August 27, 2024, the order said.

The Centre has also approved the ''extension/regularisation'' of the deputation of two Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) - Keshav Ram Chaurasia and Prem Kumar Gautam - who were associated with the inquiry and investigating the coal blocks allocation cases.

Gautam is a 2005-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre and Chaurasia belongs to the 2003 batch.

Gautam's tenure has been extended/regularised from January 28, 2019 to September 30, 2023 and Chaurasia's tenure from June 7, 2016 to August 25, 2023, it said citing a direction from Supreme Court in this regard.

