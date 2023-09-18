Left Menu

IPS officer Gaurav Singh appointed SP in CBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 15:47 IST
IPS officer Gaurav Singh appointed SP in CBI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Gaurav Singh has been inducted as Superintendent of Police in the CBI.

A 2012-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Singh has been inducted into the federal agency for five years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

In another order, it said that the deputation tenure of Manoj Verma has been extended by one year in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Verma, the second-in-command in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is currently working as an SP in the CBI.

His tenure has been extended from August 28, 2023 to August 27, 2024, the order said.

The Centre has also approved the ''extension/regularisation'' of the deputation of two Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) - Keshav Ram Chaurasia and Prem Kumar Gautam - who were associated with the inquiry and investigating the coal blocks allocation cases.

Gautam is a 2005-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre and Chaurasia belongs to the 2003 batch.

Gautam's tenure has been extended/regularised from January 28, 2019 to September 30, 2023 and Chaurasia's tenure from June 7, 2016 to August 25, 2023, it said citing a direction from Supreme Court in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023