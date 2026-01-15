Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Chief Amid Controversy
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, former Haryana Police chief, has been appointed as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), replacing Praveen Kumar, who becomes head of the Border Security Force (BSF). Kapoor's appointment follows controversy and his relief from the Haryana DGP position.
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, a former Haryana Police head, has taken the reins as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). This change comes amid a backdrop of controversy involving a fellow IPS officer's suicide and allegations directed at Kapoor.
He succeeds Praveen Kumar, who now commands the Border Security Force (BSF), as confirmed by a recent government order. Kapoor, a 1990-batch IPS officer, had previously been put on leave following the controverted death of officer Y Puran Kumar.
The controversial circumstances led to Kapoor's removal as Haryana's DGP. With his new role approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Kapoor will serve as ITBP chief until October 31, 2026. Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer, will serve as DG of BSF until his superannuation in 2030.
