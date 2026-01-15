Left Menu

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Chief Amid Controversy

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, former Haryana Police chief, has been appointed as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), replacing Praveen Kumar, who becomes head of the Border Security Force (BSF). Kapoor's appointment follows controversy and his relief from the Haryana DGP position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 00:04 IST
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Chief Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, a former Haryana Police head, has taken the reins as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). This change comes amid a backdrop of controversy involving a fellow IPS officer's suicide and allegations directed at Kapoor.

He succeeds Praveen Kumar, who now commands the Border Security Force (BSF), as confirmed by a recent government order. Kapoor, a 1990-batch IPS officer, had previously been put on leave following the controverted death of officer Y Puran Kumar.

The controversial circumstances led to Kapoor's removal as Haryana's DGP. With his new role approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Kapoor will serve as ITBP chief until October 31, 2026. Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer, will serve as DG of BSF until his superannuation in 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as U.S. Pushes for Control Over Greenland

Tensions Rise as U.S. Pushes for Control Over Greenland

 Global
2
Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

Codelco's $2.8 Billion Copper Expansion

 Chile
3
Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Elections

Yen Rebounds Amid Intervention Warnings as Speculation Rises on Early Electi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026