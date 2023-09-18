VP Dhankhar cautions against confrontational posturing and weaponisation of disruption and disturbance

The Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasised the significance of the 75-years of Parliamentary journey, and highlighted the achievements, experiences, memories, and learnings that have shaped the Indian democracy. Underlining the “unwavering faith and unflinching belief of the masses” in Parliamentary democracy, the Vice-President stressed, “The success of our democracy is a collective, concerted endeavour of “WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA.”

Delivering the opening remarks at the commencement of the 261st Session of Rajya Sabha today, Shri Dhankhar noted that the hallowed precincts of the Rajya Sabha have witnessed numerous milestones, from the 'Tryst with Destiny' on August 15, 1947, to the implementation of the groundbreaking GST regime on June 30, 2017 to the present day.

Recalling the decorum and healthy debate witnessed during the Constituent Assembly's deliberations over three years, the Chairman said that contentious and highly divisive issues were negotiated in a spirit of consensus.

Calling healthy debate a hallmark of a blossoming democracy, Shri Dhankhar cautioned against confrontational posturing and the weaponisation of disruption and disturbance. “We all are constitutionally ordained to nurture democratic values and must so justify and vindicate the trust of the people,” he stressed.

Highlighting the importance of wit, humour and sarcasm inside Parliament, Shri Dhankhar referred to them as an “inalienable facet of a vigorous democracy” and expressed hope for the revival of such light hearted exchanges and scholarly debates.

The Vice-President urged members of the House to reflect and deliberate on the “highs and lows” witnessed within the precincts of Parliament. “This session makes available a befitting opportunity to reflect and introspect on “Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”, he said.

The Vice President also acknowledged the contributions of our freedom fighters, constitutional forefathers, statesmen, politicians, and civil servants who have upheld and enriched India's democratic ideals.

