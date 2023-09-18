Left Menu

VP Dhankhar cautions against confrontational posturing and weaponisation of disruption and disturbance

The Vice-President urged members of the House to reflect and deliberate on the “highs and lows” witnessed within the precincts of Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 16:59 IST
VP Dhankhar cautions against confrontational posturing and weaponisation of disruption and disturbance
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasised the significance of the 75-years of Parliamentary journey, and highlighted the achievements, experiences, memories, and learnings that have shaped the Indian democracy. Underlining the “unwavering faith and unflinching belief of the masses” in Parliamentary democracy, the Vice-President stressed, “The success of our democracy is a collective, concerted endeavour of “WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA.”

Delivering the opening remarks at the commencement of the 261st Session of Rajya Sabha today, Shri Dhankhar noted that the hallowed precincts of the Rajya Sabha have witnessed numerous milestones, from the 'Tryst with Destiny' on August 15, 1947, to the implementation of the groundbreaking GST regime on June 30, 2017 to the present day.

Recalling the decorum and healthy debate witnessed during the Constituent Assembly's deliberations over three years, the Chairman said that contentious and highly divisive issues were negotiated in a spirit of consensus.

Calling healthy debate a hallmark of a blossoming democracy, Shri Dhankhar cautioned against confrontational posturing and the weaponisation of disruption and disturbance. “We all are constitutionally ordained to nurture democratic values and must so justify and vindicate the trust of the people,” he stressed.

Highlighting the importance of wit, humour and sarcasm inside Parliament, Shri Dhankhar referred to them as an “inalienable facet of a vigorous democracy” and expressed hope for the revival of such light hearted exchanges and scholarly debates.

The Vice-President urged members of the House to reflect and deliberate on the “highs and lows” witnessed within the precincts of Parliament. “This session makes available a befitting opportunity to reflect and introspect on “Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”, he said.

The Vice President also acknowledged the contributions of our freedom fighters, constitutional forefathers, statesmen, politicians, and civil servants who have upheld and enriched India's democratic ideals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023