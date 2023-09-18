Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Haridwar

An alleged criminal wanted in about half a dozen cases of robbery and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 has been arrested after an encounter here, police said on Monday. Shehzad was arrested from a sugarcane field near Bhagwanpur after an encounter late Sunday night, in which he sustained a gunshot injury, SP (rural) Swapna Kishor said. A police team was conducting a routine checkup near Kheri Shikohpur village in Bhagwanpur when Shehzad, who was riding a motorbike, opened fire on them and tried to flee, the SP added. When chased by the police, the accused left his bike on the road and hid in a sugarcane field. He fired again at the police personnel when they surrounded him. The police fired in retaliation, leaving Shehzad with a bullet injury in his leg, Kishor said. He was then taken into custody and rushed to Roorkee civil hospital, the SP added.

