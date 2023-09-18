Left Menu

Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Haridwar

Shehzad was arrested from a sugarcane field near Bhagwanpur after an encounter late Sunday night, in which he sustained a gunshot injury, SP rural Swapna Kishor said. The police fired in retaliation, leaving Shehzad with a bullet injury in his leg, Kishor said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 18-09-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 16:46 IST
Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Haridwar
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged criminal wanted in about half a dozen cases of robbery and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 has been arrested after an encounter here, police said on Monday. Shehzad was arrested from a sugarcane field near Bhagwanpur after an encounter late Sunday night, in which he sustained a gunshot injury, SP (rural) Swapna Kishor said. A police team was conducting a routine checkup near Kheri Shikohpur village in Bhagwanpur when Shehzad, who was riding a motorbike, opened fire on them and tried to flee, the SP added. When chased by the police, the accused left his bike on the road and hid in a sugarcane field. He fired again at the police personnel when they surrounded him. The police fired in retaliation, leaving Shehzad with a bullet injury in his leg, Kishor said. He was then taken into custody and rushed to Roorkee civil hospital, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023