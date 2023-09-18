J-K: Cyber Crime Investigation Centre SP to join NIA on deputation basis

Sandeep Choudhary, SP, Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, was on Monday relieved from his post to enable him to join the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation basis for a period of five years, an official order said. Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Crime Wing, Jammu, Anuj Kumar was given the additional charge of the post of SP, CICE till further orders, the order issued by Financial Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, J&K home department, Raj Kumar Goyal said.

The order said Choudhary, a 2012-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, is relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to enable him to take up the new assignment in the federal agency, consequent upon the approval of the competent authority for his induction as SP in NIA on deputation basis.

The deputation of the officer will be for a period of five years from the date of the assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.

