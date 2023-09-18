Left Menu

J-K: Cyber Crime Investigation Centre SP to join NIA on deputation basis

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 16:54 IST
J-K: Cyber Crime Investigation Centre SP to join NIA on deputation basis
  • Country:
  • India

Sandeep Choudhary, SP, Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, was on Monday relieved from his post to enable him to join the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation basis for a period of five years, an official order said. Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Crime Wing, Jammu, Anuj Kumar was given the additional charge of the post of SP, CICE till further orders, the order issued by Financial Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, J&K home department, Raj Kumar Goyal said.

The order said Choudhary, a 2012-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, is relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to enable him to take up the new assignment in the federal agency, consequent upon the approval of the competent authority for his induction as SP in NIA on deputation basis.

The deputation of the officer will be for a period of five years from the date of the assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023