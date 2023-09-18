No casualties in blast at government headquarters in Russian-held Donetsk -governor

The Moscow-installed governor of the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, confirmed on Monday a blast at the local government headquarters, but said that no one had been killed or wounded.

Russia's state news agency RIA reported earlier on Monday that a series of blasts had been heard at the headquarters of the Russian-installed local authorities in the city of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine. The city's Russian-installed mayor said in a statement on Telegram that central Donetsk had come under fire.

