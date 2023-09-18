Left Menu

Punjab Assembly proceedings to be paperless from next session: Speaker

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:16 IST
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday said the entire proceedings of the House will be paperless from the next session.

He said a two-day National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) conference-cum-workshop will be organised in the Assembly from September 21, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

All MLAs will get detailed information about the online system during the workshop, the speaker said in a statement.

Sandhwan said information about the system will be given during different sessions like online notice section and digital, online question processing and digitisation module, online house committee module, and reporters module.

From the next session, the entire proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be hi-tech and paperless. All MLAs will participate in the Assembly sessions through tablets, he said.

Exchange of information regarding the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be done through NeVA, he said.

He said people's participation will also increase through the National e-Vidhan app and live webcasting of proceedings.

The objective of NeVA is to bring all the legislatures of the country on one platform, thereby creating a massive data depository without the complexity of multiple applications, he said.

The Punjab government has completed the process of installing tablets on the tables of all MLAs, with which the proceedings of the House will now be online, he said.

All information of the House will be exchanged through the National e-Vidhan application and the papers to be placed on the table of the House will also be kept electronically, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

