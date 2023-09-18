Left Menu

UP: Cop thrashed after being caught molesting woman in Agra village, booked for rape

A police sub-inspector was allegedly thrashed by villagers after he was caught red-handed in an objectionable position with a woman in a village of Agra district. Sandeep Kumar, who was posted at Barhan police station, was allegedly tied to a pole by the angry villagers and beaten up by them.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:25 IST
UP: Cop thrashed after being caught molesting woman in Agra village, booked for rape
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub-inspector was allegedly thrashed by villagers after he was ''caught red-handed in an objectionable position with a woman'' in a village of Agra district. Sandeep Kumar, who was posted at Barhan police station, was allegedly tied to a pole by the angry villagers and beaten up by them. The sub-inspector has been booked for rape, officials said on Monday. A purported video of the incident went viral on Monday, in which the sub-inspector (SI) is seen tied to a poll and some people are gathered around him. In the video, he was seen only in underwear.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been lodged against the SI on a complaint filed by the 20-year-old woman. ''As per the complaint received from the victim, a case of rape has been registered against sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar posted at Barhan police station,'' Sonam Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), told PTI. According to villagers, Kumar jumped into the house through the roof at 11 pm on Sunday and was found in an objectionable position with the woman. The family members woke up as the victim shouted for help, they said. The villagers and family members then locked the SI in a room, and later he was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed. The villagers further alleged that Kumar would visit the village regularly, but was caught red-handed for the first time.

The sub-inspector has been suspended. ''On Sunday night, SI Sandeep Kumar was found with a woman in the village. After the incident, he has been suspended and a departmental inquiry set up against him,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023