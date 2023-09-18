Left Menu

1 killed, another injured in lightning in Odisha

A 21-year-old man was killed and another sustained critical injuries after being struck by a lightning in Chainihuda village under Dharmasala police limits in Odishas Jajpur district on Monday, police said.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:16 IST
1 killed, another injured in lightning in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was killed and another sustained critical injuries after being struck by a lightning in Chainihuda village under Dharmasala police limits in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Manoranjan Nayak of Chainihuda village while the injured is Manoj Kumar Tarei of the same village, they said.

Police said both Nayak and Tarei, friends to each other, were talking on their phones while standing on the village road when they were struck by lightning. Onlookers rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, where Nayak was declared dead by a doctor while the condition of Tarei is said to be critical, police added.

Later, Tarei was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023