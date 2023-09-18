Left Menu

Police appeal to public to assist by providing information

According to police, two armed men wearing balaclavas stormed into the tavern just after midnight and opened fire indiscriminately. After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police in Mpumalanga are appealing to members of the public to assist by providing information that can lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the shooting of patrons at a tavern in Kanyamazane on Sunday.  

Two people died and scores of others were injured as a result of the shooting.

One patron died at the scene, while another died in hospital later in the day. Two other people are said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

All the deceased have not yet been identified.

A team of investigators has been assembled under the leadership of the provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

Manamela has strongly condemned the incident.

“We are very concerned about crimes that are being committed at liquor outlets, including crimes that are carried out near these liquor outlets.

“We trust that our communities will come on board and share information that will assist in this investigation,” she said.

A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

The investigation continues, and police have urged members of the public to come forward with information that may assist in the arrest of the perpetrators. The public is urged to use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

