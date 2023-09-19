Differently-abled woman killed, body hanged from tree in Rajasthan

A differently-abled woman was allegedly killed and her body hanged from a tree in the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan by a man for refusing to marry him, police said on Monday. The body of the girl was found hanging from a tree in a forested area near Khuntgarh village in Devgarh, they said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said the police have arrested accused Kuldeep Gehlot. The SP said that on Friday, the deceased's maternal uncle reported to the Dhamotar police station that his differently-abled niece had gone somewhere without informing anyone at home.

Meanwhile, the body of a girl was found hanging from a tree the next day. Bhanwarlal identified it as that of his niece, police said.

The SP said a special team was formed by the police which with the technical support of the cyber cell and after initial interrogation arrested Kuldeep Gehlot. He said the accused had taken the woman to the forest area and pressured her to get married to him. But she refused, following which they had a fight and Gehlot allegedly strangulated her to death and and hanged the body on a tree with the help of her scarf.

