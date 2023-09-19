UK in close touch with Canada over 'serious allegations' against India

Britain said on Tuesday it was in close touch with its Canadian partners about "serious allegations" from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

"We are in close touch with our Canadian partners about these serious allegations," a government spokesperson said.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)