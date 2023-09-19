IPS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi appointed DIG in CBI

Senior IPS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation, a Personnel Ministry order said.

He is currently working as DIG, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The Personnel Ministry has approved lateral shifting of Dwivedi from the position of DIG, ITBP to the post of DIG in the CBI for 5 years up to January 17, 2026, the order said.

