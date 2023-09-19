IPS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi appointed DIG in CBI
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior IPS officer Kuldeep Dwivedi has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation, a Personnel Ministry order said.
He is currently working as DIG, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The Personnel Ministry has approved lateral shifting of Dwivedi from the position of DIG, ITBP to the post of DIG in the CBI for 5 years up to January 17, 2026, the order said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuldeep Dwivedi
- Dwivedi
- Indo-Tibetan Border Police
- Personnel Ministry
- ITBP
Advertisement