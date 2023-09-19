Left Menu

Teen dies after falling from 24th-floor flat in Greater Noida, cops suspect suicide

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old boy died here on Tuesday after he allegedly fell from his apartment on the 24th floor of a building in a group housing society, police said.

The police suspect the incident, which took place in Gaur Saundaryam society in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, to be a case of suicide.

“Around 6.30 am on Tuesday, a supervisor of the housing society alerted the police that a 17-year-old boy who lived with his family there had fallen off their 24th-floor apartment,” a police spokesperson said.

The teenager was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by the doctors, the official said, adding that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.

