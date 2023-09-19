Left Menu

Two-day training session for MLAs begins in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day training session for MLAs here, organised by the Legislative Assembly.Inaugurating the orientation session, mainly for the new legislators, Vijayan spoke about the importance of legislative business and urged the MLAs to follow the discipline of the House.He also said though members have a privilege in the House, there are some people who think they have the right to say anything.Some people think that it is their right to yell anything in the Assembly.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:35 IST
Two-day training session for MLAs begins in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day training session for MLAs here, organised by the Legislative Assembly.

Inaugurating the orientation session, mainly for the new legislators, Vijayan spoke about the importance of legislative business and urged the MLAs to follow the discipline of the House.

He also said though members have a privilege in the House, there are some people who think they have the right to say anything.

''Some people think that it is their right to yell anything (in the Assembly). That's not right,'' Vijayan said.

Speaker A N Shamseer, who spoke during the occasion, said the orientation session was for the legislators to understand the procedures.

''However, a small section of the legislators have not shown interest in such sessions. This is organised for the 140 MLAs to learn about Assembly procedures, train, and understand themselves while sharing their experiences,'' Shamseer said.

Assembly sources said over 50 MLAs attended the session today.

The event is held mainly for first-time legislators to understand legislative proceedings.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan led the session on general procedures in the Assembly while Minister M B Rajesh led the session on the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary—its powers and limitations.

The session will conclude on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023