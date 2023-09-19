EU calls on Azerbaijan to stop military activities in Karabakh
The EU condemned on Tuesday the military escalation in Karabakh and called on Azerbaijan to stop its current military activities, EU's foreign chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
He added that the EU remains fully engaged in facilitating the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
