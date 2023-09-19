France's Macron and UK's Starmer want to strengthen ties between countries

French President Emmanuel Macron and British opposition leader Keir Starmer on Tuesday stressed the importance of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries as well as the need to guarantee economic and energetic security in Europe.

"The also reaffirmed their will to bring an ongoing support to Ukraine and its people," the French presidency said in a statement after a meeting between the two men in Paris.

This meeting took place on the eve of King Charles' state visit to France, from Wednesday to Friday.

