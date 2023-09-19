Left Menu

PM Modi urges Rajya Sabha to unanimously pass women's reservation bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:51 IST
PM Modi urges Rajya Sabha to unanimously pass women's reservation bill
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Rajya Saba to unanimously pass the women's reservation bill once it comes before the Upper House to realise the full potential of 'narishakti' in nation-building.

The government on Tuesday introduced in Lok Sabha the constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in lower house and state assemblies for women, reviving a bill pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.

Once approved by Lok Sabha, the bill - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam - will come to Rajya Sabha for passage.

In his first address in Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building, Modi said that today's occasion is historic and memorable.

Noting that Rajya Sabha is considered the Upper House of Parliament, he underlined the intentions of the makers of the Constitution that the House become a centre for serious intellectual discussions rising above the ebb and flow of political discourse while giving a direction to the nation.

"It is the natural expectation of the country," he said and added such contributions to the nation increase the value of the proceedings.

Modi also stressed the need to achieve goals in a set time frame as the nation is no longer ready to wait.

He said the time has come to move with a new thinking and style to meet the aspirations of the people and that it will require expanding the scope of work and thought process.

He recalled that the issue of reservation for women in the Parliament has been pending for decades and everyone has contributed towards it in their capacity.

He pointed out that the bill was first introduced in 1996 and numerous deliberations and discussions took place during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, but the bill could not see the light of day due to the lack of numbers.

Modi expressed confidence that the bill will finally become law and ensure 'Narishakti' can work towards nation-building with the new energy of the new building.

''When the bill comes before you, I urge Rajya Sabha members to approve it unanimously,'' Modi said.

He said the bill should be unanimously passed so that power and outreach on 'Narishakti' are amplified to the fullest.

The prime minister said that in the Samvidhan Sadan (old Parliament building), ''we celebrated 75 years of Independence, when the century of Independence will be celebrated in the new building in 2047, it will be a celebration in Viksit Bharat''.

He further said that in the old building, India reached up to the 5th spot in terms of the economy of the world.

"I am confident that in the new parliament, we will be part of the top three economies of the world", he said.

Referring to the decisions taken by his government in the last nine years, Modi said some of the issues that were pending for decades and considered monumental were pushed.

"Touching such issues was considered a huge mistake from the political standpoint,'' he said and added that the government took major strides in this direction even though it did not have the required numbers in Rajya Sabha.

He expressed satisfaction that the issues were taken up and resolved for the betterment of the nation and credited the maturity and intellect of the members for the same.

"The dignity of Rajya Sabha was upheld not because of sheer numbers in the House but due to dexterity and understanding," he added.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi quoted Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan that the Parliament is not just a legislative body but a deliberative body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023