SIU to probe Amajuba District Municipality affairs

The corruption busting unit added that it will also investigate “any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by Amajuba District Municipality or the State”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:15 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to launch an investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption in the affairs of the Amajuba District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The probe will also recover any financial losses suffered by the State uncovered during the investigation.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to launch the probe.

“Proclamation R 137 of 2023 authorises the SIU to probe the procurement of/or contracting to construct reinforced concrete for Braakfontein Reservoirs in Amajuba District Municipality. The contract under investigation included work like earthworks, fixing of reinforcement steel, concrete and forming of construction joints for the new water-tight reservoir and associated valve and flow meter chambers.

“Furthermore, the municipality sought a service provider to supply and install steel interlinking pipelines and refurbish existing pipe manifolds and valve chambers to connect the new reservoir to the existing reservoirs,” the SIU said.

“The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the Amajuba District Municipality, the applicable suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity.

“The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 August 2019 and 11 September 2023, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 1 August 2019 and after the date of the Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated.

“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” the SIU said.

Any evidence of criminal conduct that may be uncovered will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority “for further action”.

“The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration,” the unit concluded. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

