Night domination campaign: 42,000 vehicles checked by police across Haryana

Consequently, a total of 1,283 vehicle drivers faced action in accordance with the rules, said a police spokesperson.The Haryana Police conducts the night domination campaign every month with the objective of ensuring safety at night for the public.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:05 IST
As part of the night domination campaign initiated by the Haryana Police to prevent criminal activities, about 42,000 vehicles were checked across the state, police said on Tuesday.

In addition, 1,093 drivers received challans, 105 vehicles were seized, and 97 FIRs were registered. Consequently, a total of 1,283 vehicle drivers faced action in accordance with the rules, said a police spokesperson.

The Haryana Police conducts the night domination campaign every month with the objective of ensuring safety at night for the public. This month, the campaign was conducted from 10 pm to 4 am on the intervening night of September 16-17.

The Haryana Police deploys teams of officers in various areas, establishes checkpoints, and conducts patrols to prevent criminal activities and instil fear in the minds of wrongdoers and criminals, said the statement.

During the campaign, 3,264 public places were checked along with 14,554 two-wheelers, 13,572 vehicles, 7,510 light commercial vehicles, and 6,164 heavy commercial vehicles.

As many as 1,411 bottles of country liquor, 113 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor, 45 bottles of beer, and five bottles of illicit liquor were seized.

Such campaigns will continue with a special focus on the safety of women travelling at night, police said.

