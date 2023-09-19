Britain invites China to global AI summit

Britain has invited China to its Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit in November, foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that China was one of the leading nations in AI tech.

"The UK's approach to China is to protect our institutions and infrastructure, align with partners and engage where it is in the UK's national interest," Cleverly said. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants Britain to become a global leader in AI regulation and the summit on Nov. 1-2 will bring together tech executives, academics and political leaders plus international governing bodies to discuss the risks posed by the powerful new technology.

Cleverly, who became the most senior minister to visit China in five years last month, has argued for a new British policy of engagement with Beijing, saying it would be a mistake to try to isolate the world's second-largest economy and China's help is needed in areas such as climate change and economic instability. London is trying to improve ties with China but there has been growing anxiety about Chinese activity in Britain in recent weeks after it was revealed that a parliamentary researcher was arrested in March on suspicion of spying for the country.

"We cannot keep the UK public safe from the risks of AI if we exclude one of the leading nations in AI tech," Cleverly said. "That's why China has been invited to our AI Safety Summit in November."

