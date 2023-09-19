One killed in attack on Azerbaijani-controlled city of Shushi, Baku says

One civilian was killed on Tuesday when the Azerbaijani-controlled city of Shushi on the edge of the ethnic Armenian-controlled region of Nagorno-Karabakh was attacked with heavy weaponry, Azerbaijani prosecutors said.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched a military operation in the region, saying it needed to restore constitutional order and drive Armenian military units out of its territory. Armenia denied having forces in the area.

