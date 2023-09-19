One killed in attack on Azerbaijani-controlled city of Shushi, Baku says
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:24 IST
One civilian was killed on Tuesday when the Azerbaijani-controlled city of Shushi on the edge of the ethnic Armenian-controlled region of Nagorno-Karabakh was attacked with heavy weaponry, Azerbaijani prosecutors said.
Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched a military operation in the region, saying it needed to restore constitutional order and drive Armenian military units out of its territory. Armenia denied having forces in the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azerbaijani
- Armenia
- Armenian
- Azerbaijan
- Karabakh
- Shushi
