Karabakh authorities say Azerbaijani military operations killed five, wounded 80
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:08 IST
Authorities in the ethnic Armenian-populated breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that five people had been killed and 80 wounded as a result of military operations by Azerbaijan.
Fifteen of the wounded were civilians, the Karabakh information centre said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
