Ray Epps, conspiracy theorist target, is charged for breaching US Capitol grounds

James Ray Epps, the subject of relentless conspiracy theories by the far-right, is facing a criminal misdemeanor charge for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Epps, an Arizona man, is facing one count of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, according to a charging document filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:09 IST
James Ray Epps, the subject of relentless conspiracy theories by the far-right, is facing a criminal misdemeanor charge for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Epps, an Arizona man, is facing one count of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, according to a charging document filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 18. The charges were filed in a document known as a "criminal information," a type of court document that typically indicates a plea deal is in the works.

The news of the charge was reported earlier by NBC News. Reuters could not immediately determine who is representing Epps.

Epps, a Trump supporter and former Marine, has repeatedly been falsely accused by Trump's supporters and by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as being an undercover government informant - a claim that both he and the FBI have denied. Earlier this year, Epps sued Fox News for defamation, saying that Fox and Carlson spread lies that have "destroyed" his life.

"Epps was not a federal agent. He was a loyal Fox viewer and Trump supporter," the lawsuit says.

