Left Menu

UK inquiry: Migrants awaiting deportation are kept 'in prison-like' conditions at a detention centre

PTI | London | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:12 IST
UK inquiry: Migrants awaiting deportation are kept 'in prison-like' conditions at a detention centre
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British inquiry reported Tuesday that migrants awaiting deportation suffered physical and verbal abuse at a government-run detention centre, and recommended that no one be kept in such "prison-like" conditions for more than 28 days.

Inquiry chairwoman Kate Eves said migrants suffered "shocking treatment" at the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre near Gatwick Airport, south of London.

Eves said the facility had a "toxic" staff culture, and migrants faced racist and derogatory language, dehumanising comments and the inappropriate use of force.

"The most serious of these incidents involved the application of pressure to a detained man's neck while he was in extreme distress," her report said.

"If you are going to detain people in immigration removal centers, you have to do so humanely," Eves said.

Noting that the government had ignored previous calls for reform, she urged officials to heed her recommendations, especially the "incredibly important" 28-day detention limit.

The inquiry was launched in 2019, two years after a BBC documentary broadcast undercover footage of alleged abuse towards detainees at Brook House.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the government minister in charge of immigration, acknowledged there had been "failings in both oversight and governance to protect the welfare of detained individuals".

She said the government would "carefully consider the findings" of the report.

Britain's Conservative government has adopted an increasingly punitive approach to people who arrive in the UK by unauthorised means such as small boats across the English Channel. It has passed a law calling for small-boat migrants to be detained and then deported permanently to their home nation or third countries. The only third country that has agreed to take them is Rwanda, and that plan is being challenged in the UK courts.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the inquiry had "shown clearly that the Home Office is not able to provide basic levels of care and humanity for vulnerable people in detention".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023