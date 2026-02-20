Post-Tariff Ruling: Britain's Trade Fortunes with the U.S.

The UK government expressed confidence in maintaining its favourable trade relations with the United States despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to invalidate former President Trump's extensive tariff policy.

Trump's tariffs, which imposed a 10% baseline on UK exports under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, were deemed an overreach. However, Britain's separate trade accord with the U.S. offers protection against major disruptions.

UK officials are actively engaging with the U.S. to resolve ambiguities on tariff impacts and potential rebates, emphasizing the goal of reducing tariffs further to enhance export competitiveness.

