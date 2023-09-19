Turkey supports Azerbaijan's steps to preserve territorial integrity -Erdogan
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:29 IST
Turkey supports Azerbaijan's steps to preserve its territorial integrity, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, after Baku launched a military operation in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
In his address to the U.N. General Assembly, Erdogan said that Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan's sovereign territory and the imposition of another status for the breakaway region is unacceptable.
