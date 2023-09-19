'People's G20': E-book on India's presidency of G20 launched

The journey of India's presidency of the G20 has been encapsulated in an e-book.

The nearly 300-page e-book -- ''People's G20'' -- was launched here by Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, a senior official said.

''The book presents a complete journey of India's G20 Presidency'', the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.

It consists of three parts, the first one dealing with the monumental G20 Summit that was held on September 9-10 in New Delhi.

The book encapsulates the structure and working of the G20 and elaborates on the initiatives that have been taken under India's presidency of the influential grouping.

The second part provides a summary of the meetings of various G20 working groups under the Sherpa and Finance tracks along with the meetings of the Engagement Groups that have been held across the country over the last year, since India took over as the chair of the G20 on December 1, it said.

The last part of the e-book presents a photo essay of the 'Jan-Bhagidari' events that were held across the country in the past year ''transforming India's G20 presidency into a people-powered movement,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)