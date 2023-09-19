People of J&K must not get misled by those trying to disrupt peace process: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to not get misled by those trying to disrupt the ongoing peace and development process in the Union Territory.

Sinha inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

Addressing a huge gathering at Qamaria Stadium, he called upon people to not get misled by those who are trying to cause disruptions in the peace and development process.

''Today, the development is not confined to a select few. Recruitments are being made only on merit and in a transparent manner. We are initiating the process of recruitment soon and the vacant posts will be filled in the coming six months," he said. Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new revolution in infrastructure development. Several projects, pending for more than a decade have been completed and dedicated to the people today, he said.

''Fast-paced development in the last four years and unprecedented investments in modern infrastructure is shaping the economic growth trajectory of Jammu Kashmir and fuelling aspirations of the people," the Lt Governor said.

Prior to 2019, delay was a norm but now, speedy completion of projects is the topmost priority of the administration. We have completed 1,500 projects that were delayed by five to 20 years, Sinha said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT administration to remove developmental gaps of several decades to ensure ease of living for citizens.

Ganderbal was neglected for long after it became a separate district. When the country was moving forward towards progress, the people here were deprived of basic facilities, he said.

He said the administration has taken several proactive measures to focus on developmental issues and give a special push through a large spectrum of economic activity and issues related to diverse areas are being addressed on priority.

We are also making dedicated efforts to tap the growth potential of Ganderbal in the tourism sector. Sonmarg is now on the global tourism map and the increased tourist influx has given a boost to the local economy, he said.

The Lt Governor commended the Ganderbal administration for its efforts in the employment sector and reducing the male-female literacy gap, Sinha said, adding that increased female literacy will be a force multiplier in pushing forward the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha dedicated the VIKALP -- Venture Incubation and Knowledge Application Launchpad -- Centre at Government Degree College to the aspiring youth of the district, saying it will provide potential entrepreneurs with a conducive environment for idea incubation, business development and innovation.

I am confident the beneficial impact of entrepreneurial activities on society will be manifold, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)