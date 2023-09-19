UK committed to its net zero promises - government spokesperson
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 23:08 IST
Britain's government said on Tuesday it remained "committed to its net zero commitments", responding to a report by the BBC saying it was considering pushing back a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to 2035 from 2030. "The government remains completely committed to its Net Zero commitments," a government spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
"Our approach will always be pragmatic and ensure costs are not passed onto hard-working families." The government spokesperson added they would not comment on speculation.
