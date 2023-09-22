Left Menu

Surrender illegal weapons within 15 days, Manipur govt tells people

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:18 IST
Surrender illegal weapons within 15 days, Manipur govt tells people
Manipur government has asked the people of the state to surrender illegal weapons within 15 days or face comprehensive search operations by security forces, a press release by the chief minister's office said on Friday.

''The state government is willing to take a considerate view of the persons submitting such illegal weapons within these 15 days starting today (Friday)'', the statement said, adding ''at the end of these 15 days, central and state security forces will undertake strong and comprehensive search operations all over the state to recover such weapons, and all persons associated with illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per the law.'' ''There have been reports of extortion, threats and abduction by miscreants using these illegal weapons. This is a serious matter and state government will take strong actions against such groups in any part of the state,'' the statement said.

The government also appealed people to co-operate with the Centre and state government in restoring peace and normalcy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

