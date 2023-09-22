Israeli military hits Gaza Strip as protests continue

The Israeli military said its forces conducted strikes on Friday in the Gaza Strip, where protesters have clashed for days with troops along the separation fence.

The military gave no details on the strikes but media outlets affiliated with the Islamist Hamas movement that controls the enclave said security outposts were hit.

Earlier the health ministry said 14 Palestinians had been wounded during confrontations in which dozens of youths hurled stones, primitive pipe bombs and burning tyres at security forces.

