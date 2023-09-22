Left Menu

Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:33 IST
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
  • Country:
  • United States

A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled a 9/11 defendant incompetent to stand trial after a military medical panel found that the man's abuse in CIA custody years earlier had rendered him psychotic.

Judge Col. Matthew McCall rendered the decision, Guantanamo military commission spokesman Ron Flesvig said on Friday.

Ramzi bin al-Shibh was one of five defendants facing trial in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people in the September 11, 2001, attacks by al-Qaida. A military medical panel last month diagnosed al-Shibh as having post-traumatic stress disorder with secondary psychosis, and linked it to his abuse during his four years in CIA custody.(AP) RUP

