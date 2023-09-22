Seven additional judges of Allahabad HC elevated as permanent judges

Seven additional judges of the Allahabad High Court were on Friday elevated as permanent judges.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on X announced the elevations.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is popularly called 'permanent' judges.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice had notified the resignation of Justice Rohit Baban Deo of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Deo had tendered his resignation from the office of judge, Bombay High Court, with effect from August 4, 2023, it said.

He was a part of the Nagpur Bench of the high court.

