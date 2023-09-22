Left Menu

Missing child found dead in Delhi's Wazirabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:54 IST
A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was found dead inside a building on Friday days after she went missing from her house in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said.

The Wazirabad police station received information on Monday regarding the missing child.

Head Constable Vineet found the child's body on the stairs of the top floor of the building in Wazirabad on Friday, police said.

The district crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel were called at the spot and the body was shifted to the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for legal proceedings, they added.

Police said the reason of the child's death will be ascertained after postmortem and further action will be carried out.

The statement of the girl's father, a resident of Wazirabad, was recorded during inquiry and a case was registered under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

An extensive search operation was carried out, police said, adding the photographs of the child and information of the case were shared with various agencies.

