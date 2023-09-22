School jobs scam: No coercive action against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Cal HC tells ED

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the ED not to take coercive steps against senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam in West Bengal.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, however, did not quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Banerjee.

It also said that the investigation against Banerjee into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in government and government-sponsored schools will continue.

The evidence produced by the central agency is not sufficient to warrant the arrest of Banerjee, the court said.

''As such, except the statement of Sujay Krishna Bhadra (an accused who is in custody), no materials were produced by ED before this court to relate the petitioner with the ECIR under challenge. Having regard to the same, I direct that no coercive measures would be taken against the petitioner by the ED,'' the judge said in the order.

Citing a Supreme Court order, the bench said that to effect an arrest, an officer authorised has to assess and evaluate the materials in his possession; and through such materials, he is expected to form a reason to believe that a person has been guilty of an offence punishable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The high court also observed that ''in this case despite repeated queries from the court, the Enforcement Directorate did not produce any materials to show/relate any money trail which has been prima facie established so far as the present petitioner is concerned.'' On the quashing of the ECIR as sought by Banerjee, it said that ''the stage at which the petitioner approached this court was premature compared to the present stage of investigation and as such the same cannot be interfered with.'' A senior ED lawyer said the court has not closed the option of charging Banerjee with Section 19/1 of the PMLA if the investigators have sufficient ground to act against the MP, who is considered number 2 in the TMC.

This section grants authorised officials such as the director/assistant director of probe agencies the power to arrest people suspected of committing offences under PMLA, if the investigators have sufficient evidence or reason to believe that the person concerned has committed an offence, he said.

Earlier this month, the TMC national general secretary was questioned by the ED for a marathon nine hours in connection with the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam.

The TMC hailed the high court order, while the opposition Congress and CPI(M) reserved their comments.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ''Though we should not directly comment on the probe and legal matters, the order shows the central agencies have been hounding and harassing Banerjee, as he is a key force behind the battle against BJP's communal and hatred-filled brand of politics.'' ''The court has restrained the ED from harassing him further. Banerjee is helping in the probe and we know he will continue to assist the investigators,'' Ghosh added.

Party leader and senior West Bengal minister Sashi Panja said the Diamond Harbour MP has already deposed before the central agencies four-five times, but still ''his harassment continues''.

Congress leader Adhir Choudhury told reporters that till Banerjee is acquitted by the court, one should wait.

''The court has made some observations with regard to the probe by the ED. It is not proper to comment more at this juncture,'' he said.

Sujan Chakraborty, CPI(M) central committee member, said it baffles him as to why Banerjee would need ''so many rakshakabach'' (protective shield) from the court if he is not guilty.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the court has asked probe agencies to continue their investigation against Banerjee.

''Banerjee has been approaching the supreme court and the high court, seeking shields from probes by central agencies. I will not comment on judicial issues. He is entitled to such provisions,'' Sinha said.

