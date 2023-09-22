Man, son commit suicide in Vasai; notes found at site name persons who harassed them over land dispute
22-09-2023
A 55-year-old man and his 25-year-old son allegedly committed suicide in Vasai in Palghar district on Friday, a police official said.
Suicide notes found in the trousers of Edwin D'Souza and his son Kunal named a few persons who allegedly harassed and tortured them over a land dispute, he said.
''The man and his son were found hanging in a room of their house. The contents of the notes are being probed,'' the Vasai police station official said.
