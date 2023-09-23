Two killed, four injured in tanker explosion at manufacturing unit in Thane district

Two persons were killed and four injured after a tanker exploded in the premises of a textile company in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, police said. The blast occurred in a tanker parked at a manufacturing unit of a textile company at Shahad in Ulhasnagar town, around 11 am, an official said.

The textile company in a release said, “We deeply regret to inform that a tanker having No. MH04GC2487 of a third party, which arrived from outside at the plant site on September 23 at about 11.15 am got ruptured while it was under inspection before filling.'' Two casualties have been identified and four persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital and they are all stable. A search is on for two others who were untraceable, the release stated. All the emergency protocol services were activated and the area had been cordoned off after the incident, it stated. Four workers injured in the explosion were rushed to a hospital, and local firemen and the fire services of the company fought the blaze that broke out following the blast, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the TMC.

Talking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar Division) Amol Koli confirmed that two persons had died in the blast. Officials of the industrial safety department will probe into the incident, he said.

