U.S. Senator Peters expresses concern about Nagorno-Karabakh situation
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
A U.S. senator, leading a congressional delegation to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on Saturday, said international observers were needed to monitor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that people were "very fearful" about what was happening there.
"I am certainly very concerned about what’s happening in Nagorno-Karabakh right now, I think there needs to be some visibility," Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, told reporters on the border.
Russia said earlier that Armenian fighters in Karabakh had started to give up arms as some humanitarian aid reached the 120,000 Armenians living there after Azerbaijan defeated their forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagorno-Karabakh
- Gary Peters
- Michigan
- U.S.
- Armenian
- Azerbaijan
- Armenians
- Karabakh
- Russia
- Democrat
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Azerbaijan says Armenian forces fired on its troops; Morocco earthquake kills over 800 people, rescuers dig for survivors and more
Azerbaijan says Armenian forces fired on its troops
Separatist parliament in Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region elects new president
Deal reached to open roads to Azerbaijan's breakaway Karabakh region
Armenia denies Azerbaijan's charge its troops opened fire as tensions flare