Left Menu

Lebanese and Israeli troops fire tear gas along the tense border in a disputed area

The army said Lebanese troops responded by firing tear gas at the Israeli soldiers.The Israeli military said soldiers spotted an engineering vehicles shovel crossing the border line from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the area of Mount Dov, as Chebaa Farms are known in Israel.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 23-09-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 20:54 IST
Lebanese and Israeli troops fire tear gas along the tense border in a disputed area
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Lebanese army said troops fired tear gas at Israeli soldiers in a disputed area along the tense border Saturday. No one was hurt in the incident. The area where the incident occurred is in Chebaa Farms and the Kfar Chouba hills that were captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war and are part of Syria's Golan Heights that Israel annexed in 1981. The Lebanese government says the area belongs to Lebanon.

The Lebanese army said a bulldozer was working on the Lebanese side of the border to remove a sand barrier placed earlier by the Israelis when Israeli troops fired tear gas to force it to stop. The army said Lebanese troops responded by firing tear gas at the Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli military said soldiers spotted an engineering vehicle's shovel crossing the border line from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the area of Mount Dov, as Chebaa Farms are known in Israel. It added that in response, Israeli soldiers used "riot dispersal means" and the vehicle returned to Lebanese territory.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been relatively calm since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006. Despite that, there have been tensions.

In April, Israel launched rare airstrikes in southern Lebanon after militants fired nearly three dozen rockets from Lebanon at Israel, wounding two people and causing property damage.

In July, Israeli forces shelled a southern Lebanese border village after several explosions were heard in a disputed area where the borders of Syria, Lebanon and Israel meet.(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023