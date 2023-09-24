Left Menu

Three sentenced till 'rising of the court', fined Rs 5k each for assaulting Thane traffic cop in 2011

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 14:18 IST
Three sentenced till 'rising of the court', fined Rs 5k each for assaulting Thane traffic cop in 2011
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were sentenced till ''rising of the court'' for assaulting a traffic police constable 12 years ago in Thane city.

Rising of the court is a term which means the guilty are detained in a courtroom till proceedings of the day conclude after which they are released.

Sessions Judge Rachna Tehra also fined Trilokinath Choubey (53), Anand Choubey (49) and Krishna Kudil (79) Rs 5000 each in her order of September 6, details of which were made available now.

The three had assaulted constable Prabhakar Patil on November 8, 2011 after he stopped their tempo for alleged speeding, said additional public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023