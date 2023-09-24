TN's second inter-city Vande Bharat express connects Chennai to the southern parts
- Country:
- India
One among the nine Vande Bharat services that were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai service is the first such train to connect the southern parts with the state capital.
The train will run six days a week-- except Tuesday, and will cover the 653-km distance in 7.50 hours, according to Southern Railway.
From Tirunelveli, it will leave daily at 6 am, while the train will depart from here at 2.50 pm towards the southern city.
The stoppages are Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli and Villupuram junctions, besides Tambaram, before arriving at Chennai Egmore.
The service is expected to give a boost to tourism in the Tirunelveli-Madurai sector and help professionals, including businessmen.
The first intra-state Vande Bharat service was flagged off by the Prime Minister in April this year, and it runs between the western industrial city of Coimbatore and Chennai, covering about 500 km in 5.50 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi receives G20 leaders at Rajghat where they will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
PM Narendra Modi meets Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.
PM Narendra Modi thanked President Emmanuel Macron for France's continued support to India's presidency of G20: Joint statement.
TN to set up Dr Kalaignar Centenary Medical Research Centre at Rs 100 cr in Chennai
PM Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron called for early finalisation of the defence industrial roadmap: Joint statement.