12 kg heroin, Rs 19 lakh cash recovered in Punjab, 2 held

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 16:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two drug smugglers have been arrested and 12 kgs of heroin and Rs 19.3 cash were recovered from them in a joint operation of the state police and the Border Security Force, Punjab Police said on Sunday.

The narcotics were brought from Pakistan through drones, they said. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in a post on ‘X’, said, “Big blow to trans-border narcotic network: Gurdaspur police and BSF, in a joint operation, have seized 12 kg of heroin along with Rs 19.3 lakh drug money from 2 smugglers.” “Drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan,” he added.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered.

“Investigations underway to establish backward and forward linkages,” Yadav said.

