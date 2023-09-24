Left Menu

Three miscreants arrested for firing at residence of a scrap dealer in Jamshedpur

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:18 IST
Three miscreants allegedly involved in opening fire at the residence of a scrap dealer to withdraw a case registered against them were arrested with a firearm here on Sunday, a police officer said.

Two days before the firing incident, police had arrested one Rahul Singh Munda alias Sonu Singh for attempting to snatch a gold chain from the scrap dealer in the Sonari locality here.

In the course of interrogation, Rahul had disclosed the name of his accomplice Ajay Gaud involved in the incident, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Kaushal Kishore.

The SSP said the miscreants including Jagarnath Prusty alias Sunny and Ritesh Kumar Singh alias Jhabu and Ajay Gaud, had opened fire at the residence of the scrap dealer to mount pressure on him to withdraw the case.

The police arrested the three accused, all residents of Jamshedpur, after gathering evidence against them, he said.

One country-made pistol, a live cartridge and a motorcycle used in the crime were seized from their possession.

