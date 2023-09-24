Left Menu

X's South Asia, India govt affairs head quits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 19:50 IST
Social media platform X's (formerly Twitter) government affairs head for India and South Asia Samiran Gupta has resigned, according to an update on his LinkedIn account.

Gupta joined X in February 2022 before Elon Musk acquired the company. He continued on his job after Musk fired over 80 per cent of employees in India in November.

Gupta's updated profile on Linkedin shows that he served the company till September 2023.

An email query sent to X in this regard elicited no reply. Gupta was also unavailable to comment on the development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

