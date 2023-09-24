Left Menu

Odisha: Two minors drown in pond

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:01 IST
Two minor boys drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Pokhariput area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Subham Jena and Rakesh Maharana, both residents of Khandagiri area of the city.

They studied in Class-10, a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"It is a very sad incident. I convey my condolences to the family members of the deceased boys," said Bhubaneswar (Ekamra) MLA and minister Ashok Panda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

