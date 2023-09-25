France to pull troops out of Niger after coup, says Macron
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-09-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 00:15 IST
France is to end its military cooperation with Niger and pull its troops out of the African country in the months ahead after a military coup there, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
"France has decided to recall its ambassador and end its military cooperation with Niger," Macron said in a televised interview.
