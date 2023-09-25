Left Menu

Thane court acquits four men accused of dacoity

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 16:17 IST
Thane court acquits four men accused of dacoity
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district acquitted four persons from a village in Palghar who were accused in a dacoity case.

Additional sessions judge Premal S Vithalani noted that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the alleged accused Gopal Lakhma Pachkudwa (58), Deepak Bandhu Navla (48) Sandeep Walku Khanzode (54) and Dashrath Ramu Khanzode (49).

The copy of the order, dated September 12, was made available on Monday.

According to the prosecution, on May 1, 2009, a man was riding his motorcycle to Vikramgad when the alleged accused intercepted the vehicle, beat him up and robbed him of Rs 8,500 cash and jewellery worth Rs 5,000. The judge, in his order, noted that there was a big ditch at the spot, and the defence had argued that the victim had sustained injuries after falling into the ditch. It also noted that there was past enmity between residents of the two villages to which the accused and the victim belonged, and they had quarrelled a month or two before the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023