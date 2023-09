Azerbaijan's Aliyev, Turkey's Erdogan meeting under way - report

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan has started in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region, the Sputnik Azerbaijan media outlet reported.

Erdogan is paying a one-day visit to Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave - a strip of Azeri territory nestled between Armenia, Iran and Turkey - to discuss with Aliyev the situation in the Karabakh region, which Baku has retaken from ethnic Armenian separatists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)