Left Menu

Class 12 girl kills self in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself in the Jhalrapatan town of Rajasthans Jhalawar district, police said Monday.The Class 12 student hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her home late on Sunday. The girls body was recovered from her room on Monday, Jhalrapatan SHO Ramesh Meena said.She had gone back to her room after dining with her two sisters on Sunday.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:03 IST
Class 12 girl kills self in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself in the Jhalrapatan town of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said Monday.

The Class 12 student hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her home late on Sunday. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, they said. The girl's body was recovered from her room on Monday, Jhalrapatan SHO Ramesh Meena said.

She had gone back to her room after dining with her two sisters on Sunday. She hanged herself later that night, he added.

The girl's father died five years ago and she lived with her two elder brothers and two sisters, Meena said.

The officer said while no suicide note was recovered from the girl's possession, it has been learnt that some elders in her family objected to her speaking to a boy. The claim is yet to be verified. The police handed over the body to the girl's family after post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023